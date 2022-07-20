2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

Allyson Felix, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky, Oksana Masters and Stephen Curry are some of the beloved athletes nominated for major awards at the 2022 ESPYS.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 20, 2022 8:59 PMTags
Red CarpetSportsAwardsCelebritiesEntertainmentESPY Awards
Watch: "KUWTK" ASMR: Kylie & Kendall Fight Over Fashion Before ESPYS

Olympic medals and championship rings are rad. But what about an ESPYS trophy?

On July 20, the biggest names in the sporting world headed to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 ESPYS.

Hosted by Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, the live telecast honored the best plays, games and moments in a variety of sports. Athletes including Aaron Rodgers, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Tom Brady were just some of the many talented names who earned a nomination.

But if you thought the competition was fierce on game day, some of the categories may make you sweat. After all, how can you choose between gymnast Suni Lee, swimmer Katie Ledecky, track & field star Allyson Felix and cross-country skier Oksana Masters for Best Olympian, Women's Sports? 

"It's great to be recognized as an athlete and not just an athlete with a disability only," Oksana shared with E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s pre-ESPYS event. "You're able to be seen as equals...Regardless of if I win or not, that next person with a disability that's an athlete can see it and believe that it's possible for them to be there and they're worthy of being there too." 

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

America has voted and the winners are being announced live. Keep scrolling to find out who scored a brand-new trophy and make sure to watch the show July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Luxury Experience & Co

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
Eileen Gu, Skier
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

3

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

Eric Ray Davidson

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
WINNER: Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)
Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
Julianna Peña, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal
Ja Morant's Poster
Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

Best Team

Golden State Warriors, NBA
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL

photos
Stars and Their Sport Studs

Best Olympian, Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian, Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game

WINNER: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)
Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)
Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

WINNER: Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Sadio Mané, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

WINNER: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

WINNER: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Instagram

Best Driver

Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Max Verstappen, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Álex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
WINNER: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

Tyson Fury
Shakur Stevenson
Katie Taylor
Mikaela Mayer

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski
WINNER: Charles Oliveira
Kamaru Usman
Kayla Harrison

Instagram

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Nelly Korda
Ko Jin-young
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

Rafael Nadal
Dylan Alcott
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime


Best Athlete, Women's Tennis 

Emma Raducanu
Ashleigh Barty
Iga Świątek
Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Eli Tomac, Supercross
Alex Hall, Ski
Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
Eileen Gu, Ski
Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Getty images

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat
Irad Ortiz
Jose Ortiz
Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
Jessica Long, Swimming
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte
Anthony Simonsen
Kyle Troup
Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment

MATCH 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

MATCH 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8
Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

3

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

4

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

5

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

Latest News

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Appearance on That '90s Show

Breaking Down Hollywood Stars' Film and TV Salaries: Tom Cruise & More

Exclusive

Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd Give Update on Daughter

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Exclusive

How Emily Ratajkowski Is Getting Through Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Honey Boo Boo Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend