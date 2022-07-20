The First Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Cast Photo Is Here

Watch : Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Housewives go to Thailand, baby!

Peacock and Bravo just debuted the first cast photo for the upcoming third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and if the snapshot of the new locale is any indication of how gorgeous the vacation is going to be, the ladies are truly in for a treat.

Packing their bags this time around are The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, and The Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney.

Several of the ladies rocked swimsuits while posing for the photo alongside a group of elephants. Peacock has yet to announce where exactly they're traveling to in Thailand, but one thing's for sure: wherever the Housewives go, drama is sure to follow.