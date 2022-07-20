Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Support for Gay Marriage

Chrishell Stause had a strong message for a user or Twitter who criticized her stance on marriage equality. Here’s why the Selling Sunset star is holding a "queer prayer circle."

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 20, 2022 8:33 PMTags
LGBTQCelebritiesSelling SunsetChrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause just closed the deal on an internet clap back.

The Selling Sunset star took to Twitter with a message in support of same-sex marriage and with a fierce message for a user who criticized Chrishell's thoughts.

"MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!!" Chrishell wrote in a July 19 tweet. "I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 Feel like we have entered the twilight zone."

After sharing this tweet, one user commented, "Why bcz now your a lesbian all of a sudden," to which Chrishell quipped back, "Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don't think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird."

Chrishell, who is dating non-binary musician G Flip, then added, "So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon!"

Her clap back came on the same day that the House of Representatives passed a bill to protect the right to same-sex marriage, per NBC News.

Back in May, Chrishell went public with her and G Flip's romance during the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion episode. After debuting their relationship, Chrishell took to Instagram with a video to educate fans about her sexuality.

"I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person," she noted in a May 10 post. "It is about their heart."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Later in her video, she shared, "I hope, if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. I think that's a beautiful thing."

