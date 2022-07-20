Keke Palmer Rocks the Low-Rise Skirt Trend in Daring Look at Nope Premiere

Keke Palmer turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Nope, wearing a trendy low-rise skirt and corset top.

Keke Palmer's risqué Nope premiere look is a total yes!

The actress, who stars in Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, turned heads on the red carpet in a black-and-white Marc Jacobs ensemble that mixed modern-day styles with nostalgic pieces.

Why, you ask, did she steal the spotlight? Keke nailed the low-rise skirt trend at the Los Angeles premiere on July 19, proving the early aughts closet staple is here to stay.

The skirt's edgy accessories, like its long leather strap and sexy back slit, made it feel more current. The Insecure star accessorized the statement piece with a stark white crop top corset, black opera gloves and chunky Mary Janes platforms. The daring look was the work of stylist duo Wayman + Micah.

In fact, Keke's jaw-dropping fashion moment first debuted in Marc Jacobs' fall 2022 collection in June. As she perfectly summed it up on Instagram, "It's the runway look for me."

Keke's Instagram fans and followers also agreed, praising her fabulous look in the comments section.

"It's giving Virgo Queen Supreme!" singer Justine Skye replied, to which Lili Reinhart responded, "You're perfect."

Chloe Bailey added, "beautiful."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The 28-year-old's fashion isn't the only thing worth noting. According to the Nope director, Keke was, in the best way, a scene-stealer in the film.

"Very early in the movie, when we meet Emerald, she comes in as this real breath of fresh air, in that she saves the day and injects this energy into this safety meeting that she is giving to this crew of a commercial," Jordan told IndieWire. "Keke came in and did, I don't know, probably about 14 takes. Each one of them really very wildly different, uncuttably so. But just a tour [de] force, one of these things where you see somebody like, 'I'm going to make this choice this time and go for it.' There's improv in there."

Nope hits theaters on July 22.

