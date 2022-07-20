15 Under $15 Tank Tops Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About: J.Crew, Target, Old Navy & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With all the heat waves we've had to deal with this summer, it's important to fill your wardrobe with clothing that can keep you comfy and cool. When it's as hot as it is right now, t-shirts just won't cut it. Since we're here to help you have the best summer ever, we've rounded up some shopper-loved tank tops you'll want to add to your closet ASAP. Best part is, they're all under $15 each.
It's the best time to shop for tank tops because there are a ton of stores having big sales right now. For instance, J.Crew is holding a Back-to-School Event where sale items are an extra 60% off. That means you can score some of their best-selling tank tops for under $10.
Old Navy and Gap are holding huge summer sales offering discounts on top of discounts, where you can score top-rated tank tops for just $5.
We've rounded up some of the best under $15 tank tops you should be shopping right now. Check those out below.
A New Day Slim Fit Tank Top
These scoop neck tanks from A New Day are made with soft and stretchy fabric for a comfy and flattering fit. There are a ton of colors to choose from including black, white, dark red and blush.
Target shoppers love how comfortable these are. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "This is the perfect tank top. There, I said it. The quality is so much higher than the price point. The material is soft and kinda thick, not like a lot of flimsy tanks. I have bought so so many and will continue to."
A New Day Ribbed Tank Top
Like the tank top above, the ribbed tank top from A New Day is made of soft fabric for all day comfort. Although both tank tops are perfect for lounging or going out, the cut of this tank is slightly more flattering due to the high neckline. We're obsessed with these and have them in multiple colors. Highly recommend!
One reviewer wrote, "Love the style and fit. It is very flattering on different body types! Please Target, keep this on the shelves year round."
Old Navy Seamless Rib-Knit Tank Top
Old Navy's Seamless Rib-Knit Tank Top is so popular among Old Navy fans, it sells out all the time. It's versatile, comes in nine colors and has a size range of XS to 4X. One reviewer wrote, "Great top to keep cool! I love this top. Super comfortable and cute. I feel really confident and it's the perfect fit and length. Perfect for hot summer days."
Best part is, it's on sale right now for $10. We're stocking up!
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Rib-Knit First Layer Tank Top
If you're looking for a classic fit, Old Navy's Scoop-Neck Rib-Knit First Layer Tank Top is one to consider. It's fitted throughout, hits right below the waist and comes in a ton of colors including neutrals and brights. It has over 2,700 five-star reviews and shoppers love the fit and thickness. You won't have to worry about your bra showing through.
J.Crew Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra Tank Top
J.Crew took their best-selling Perfect-Fit Tank and added a shelf bra to make it even better. The Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra Tank Top comes in eight colors including white, black and deep blue. It's originally $35 but you can score some colors for as low as $9.
J.Crew Perfect-Fit Double V-Neck Tank
According to J.Crew shoppers, this truly is the perfect tank. One wrote that it's perfect for summer days and the neckline is super flattering. It's currently available in four colors and sizes range from xx-small to 2X. These thanks are originally $40, but you can get them on sale now for $12.
Aerie No BS Tank Top
No BS here! Aerie's Aerie No BS Tank Top is cute, comes in 15 colors and shoppers say it's buttery soft. Right now, they're on sale for $10.
Cotton On The One Organic Rib Scoop Tank
Cotton On's The One Organic Rib Scoop Tank is obsession-worthy, according to shoppers. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "Literally OBSESSED with these tops. It's perfect with high waisted everything. An 'IT GIRL' must have. I want more. They are so comfy and add a lot of color to any outfit!"
Gap Modern Tank Top
Gap's shopper-fave Modern Tank Top is made with a "supersoft Supima cotton-modal blend" that feels good on and looks good as well. It comes in a ton of colors, several of which are on sale now starting at $5.
One shopper wrote, "I got a few of these at the beginning of the summer, and came back for more because they are better than just about every other tank I've tried this year. The cut is super flattering and the fabric is incredibly comfortable and not synthetic! I am now 44 and age is making it harder to find things that flatter little changes in my body, and these do the job beautifully."
Gap Rib Halter Tank Top
The rib halter tank top from Gap is slightly cropped and made of soft stretch knit. It's currently available in seven colors, and most are on sale for just $7. They typically go for $30, so you're getting an excellent deal. As one reviewer wrote, "This is a very flattering tank top and very comfortable, too! I would like to buy more of them! If you like a tighter, more form-fitting fit, I would get your usual size. I like a little give, so I sized up and I really like it!"
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Madewell's Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank is beloved by shoppers, nearly 1,000 people have ordered one in the last week. According to one reviewer, it's the perfect everyday top for summer. If you want a tank top that's longer, this is one to consider. Plus, it's on sale now for $9.
Madewell Plus Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
If you're looking for plus sizes of the Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank above, there are several colors that are on sale right now for $6. According to one reviewer, Madewell these fit really well. "I love the whisper tees and own way too many!" they wrote. "I never could wear the sleeveless because the plus size version had arm holes that were way too large. Since Madewell has re-done the plus sizing, I tried the sleeveless version of this tee and am thrilled that the arm holes are now sized appropriately! These tees can be worn with anything and I wear a smaller size too now! Please, please, make more colors...now I want them all again!"
Abercrombie Essential Scuba Tank
This essential tank from Abercrombie & Fitch is made with their softAF rib fabric and features a stylish scuba-style neckline. There are multiple colors to choose from including black, white and olive.
As one shopper wrote, "This top feels like it's been perfectly designed for my body type! Petite in the shoulders, small chested, and athletic, I normally struggle to find basic tops that work for the everyday. But these cozy tanks are my new favorite! I'd highly recommend buying in multiple colors (like I did) to flesh out your wardrobe."
Z by Zella Training Racerback Tank
Z by Zella's Training Racerback Tanks are already pretty affordable at its regular price of $15. However, the green celery option is on sale for $10. If you're a Nordy Club Member and have early access to the Clear the Rack sale, you can get it for just $7.
One Nordstrom Rack reviewer wrote, "So cute, comfy, soft and flowy. Perfect for summer. I have big shoulders and this does not ride up in my armpits which is awesome. Perfect summer tank."
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank - 2 Pack
This pack of slim-fit tank tops by Amazon Essentials has over 25,000 five-star reviews. They're so good, one shopper who doesn't typically wear basic tanks fell in love. They wrote, "I'm into girly or baddie style of clothes so I never have any basic tank tops in my closet. I don't even want ones either. But I bought this on Prime Day, and I absolutely fall in love. The material is super soft, super comfy to wear, and it hugs my body so well. I never expected that Amazon would come up with such high quality fashion products like this with affordable prices. Whatever your style is, if you still debate should you get it or not, just buy it!"
You can get a 2-pack for $16, and there are multiple colors to choose from.
