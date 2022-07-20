Tom Brady Thanks Wife Gisele Bündchen for "Inspiring" Him in Birthday Message

Tom Brady didn't fumble while showing his wife Gisele Bündchen love in a new Instagram post.
In honor of Gisele's birthday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a special message on social media that showed how grateful he is to have her in his life. "Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet," he wrote on the July 20 post. "Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."
Tom and Gisele, who tied the knot back in 2009, share two kids together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The athlete also co-parents Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom, who announced plans to retire from football in February 2022 before changing his mind just a month later, has credited his wife for taking the reins in their family while he focuses on his life on the field.
"When I'm happy and doing the things I love, she's happy," the 44-year-old told E! News' Daily Pop on June 16. "I think football is a big commitment, that's the most challenging part...It's a big commitment for her."
He added, "She takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met. It really allows me to go out and do what I love to do."
It's a job Gisele is more than happy to take on. In a May cover interview with British Vogue, she reflected on the important role she plays within their family.
"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids," the model said. "And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions,"
Of course, Gisele for her part isn't exactly your typical stay-at-home mom. When she's not caring for her family, the 42-year-old—who is one of the world's highest-paid supermodels—is working on her own career.
"She's the best. She never surprises me," Tom said in the interview with E! News. "She's back there working and just shows everyone she's unbelievable as ever at what she does."