Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Teases Major Heartbreak in Season 10

A lot has changed since Vanderpump Rules was last on air—most of all for co-stars and now-exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

The two announced their divorce in March, meaning the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season will document the ramifications of their decision and all of the heavy emotions that've come with it. Schwartz gave E! News' Daily Pop a glimpse at just how visceral he expects the new episodes to be in a recent interview. "You see this?" he asked, gesturing toward his heart. "You'll see this get torn out, thrown on the floor and stomped on."

"Just kidding!" Schwartz quickly added. "I love you, Katie. I'm just joking."

The restauranter was side by side with his business partner and BFF Tom Sandoval as they prepared to celebrate the grand opening of their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, with a party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX. Much of the Vanderpump Rules cast was in attendance—as were Bravo's cameras—and while Sandoval was more tightlipped about what's to come on season 10, he did assure fans that they won't shy away from showing the hard times.