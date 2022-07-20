Mercedes "MJ" Javid Addresses Shahs of Sunset Spinoff Rumors

Maybe the sun hasn't set on these Shahs for good.
Mercedes "MJ" Javid is addressing rumors of a potential Shahs of Sunset spinoff after the Bravo reality series was put on an "indefinite pause" earlier this year after nine seasons.
When E! News' Daily Pop caught up with MJ at the Schwartz & Sandy's opening party on July 19, she initially stayed tight-lipped, leading her husband Tommy Feight to joke, "That's the first time I've ever seen her at a loss for words."
However, MJ did share, "I would love to continue to tell our story because I know people love to relate to the realness we've always brought."
"A lot of people who do TV these days, they put on an act," she said at the event, which was by DailyMail.com and TMX. "But the only way we make TV over here is keeping it very real and relatable and fun and sexy and all the things that you want."
Back in June 2022, MJ first teased a "non-toxic" TV reunion with fellow Shahs O.G.s Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi after the trio was photographed filming with camera crews.
These days MJ said she's on "good" terms with all of her former co-stars, adding, "Mike [Shouhed] is good, Nema [Vand]'s good, Shervin [Roohparvar]'s good. Everyone's thriving."
MJ even revealed that Reza, GG and Destiney Rose texted her about her date night with Tommy sans 3-year-old son Shams,"Today [they] were like, 'Are you gonna get it in?'"
She added that Shams is doing "amazing" and they feel "so lucky" to be parents.
"I love every second of it and so does Tommy," she gushed. "It's just the best gift ever in the world."
Catch up on past season of Shahs of Sunset on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)