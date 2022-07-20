Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Will Penelope Featherington be the diamond of Bridgerton season three?
We think so, as a teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at the wallflower's transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.
We mean, the sweeping bangs and the smoky eye are not what we normally see on the soft-spoken Featherington daughter. This transformation isn't necessarily a surprise for fans of the Bridgerton books, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton—the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season—introduces a new look for Penelope.
In fact, Nicola told E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."
Of course, Penelope isn't the only one slated for a glow up, as Nicola teased that Luke Newton, who plays her other half, Colin Bridgerton, has big leading man energy this season.
"I saw a picture of [Luke] from a fitting today," she said at the time, "and they've taken him from boyband to leading man in a major way."
So, what exactly can fans expect from the next installment? According to Netflix, Bridgerton season three follows Penelope as she finally moves on from her Colin crush. You can thank his nasty comments at the end of season two for that.
"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband," the streamer's description continued, "preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."
Meanwhile, Colin is eager to win back Penelope's friendship, offering to mentor her throughout the next marriage season. But Netflix teased, "When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
For everything we know about season three of Bridgerton, keep reading: