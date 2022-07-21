You Won't Believe What Comic-Con Looked Like a Decade Ago

Comic-Con 2012 was the place to be, with panels on Breaking Dawn, Iron Man 3 and Game of Thrones uniting fans in San Diego.

Comic-Con 2012 was a pop culture lover's dream.

Some of the most iconic shows of the past decade were still on television, including Game of ThronesBreaking Bad and Dexter. Fans were able to attend panels for these shows, giving them the chance to ask questions about episodes new and old. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston even showed up in their yellow hazmat costumes.

On the movie front, there was a sneak peek of Breaking Dawn: Part II, which was followed by a panel discussion with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Stephenie Meyer and Mackenzie Foy. You can only imagine how excited fans were to see their Twilight favs IRL.

And it wouldn't be a true Comic-Con without Marvel. Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr. made an appearance to promote Iron Man 3, where they teased the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's almost like they were in Phase One of Marvel's expansion.

And those were just a few of the panels from 2012. Keep reading to take an even longer trip down memory lane...

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries panel centered on Elena's transformation into a vampire.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zack Snyder & Henry Cavill

The Man of Steel himself made an appearance, causing a frenzy among attendees.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki

The Winchester brothers gave fans all Supernatural tea.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Sam Trammell, Alexander Skarsgard & Stephen Moyer

True Blood fans were treated to a meet and greet with the actors.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden & Colton Haynes

This Teen Wolf reunion had fans howling with excitement.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paul Wesley

Further proof that Team Stefan can't be beat.

WBEI. All Rights Reserved
Joshua Jackson & John Noble

It's no mystery why the Fringe stars are so beloved.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Will Ferrell & Zach Galifianakis

The Campaign stars proved they've got political prowess during their panel.

Tonnessen/Steinberg, PacificCoastNews.com
Lea Michele & Cory Monteith

The former Glee couple made a fashionable appearance.

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

The actors really got into character for their Breaking Bad panel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.

This pic has us saying, "Love you 3000."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale

The Total Recall star was met with cheers from her Underworld and Van Helsing fans.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Cast of Nikita

Producer Craig Silverstein and actors Maggie Q, Shane West, Aaron Stanford, Lyndsy Fonseca and Melinda Clarke answered questions during the Nikita panel.

WBEI. All Rights Reserved
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley comes in peace!

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Stephen Amell

The Arrow star met with fans during a meet and greet.

Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Nina Dobrev, Kevin Williamson & Ian Somerhalder

Co-stars Nina and Ian cozy up at a Comic-Con afterparty.

Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Alexander Skarsgard

The True Blood star attended a Comic-Con afterparty.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Movies on Demand
Ashley Greene & Jackson Rathbone

The Twilight stars got silly while promoting Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Joel McHale

The Community star took a pic of the packed auditorium, where he participated in a panel discussion.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Kellan Lutz

A mustachioed Kellan made an appearance on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry Crews

The Expendables 2 star flexed his muscles for the cameras.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Nikki Reed

After wowing crowds with her stunt work, the Twilight actress participated in the Women Who Kick Ass panel.

Marcus / Splash News
Peter Facinelli

The Twilight hunk flew under the radar in a newsboy cap.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jackie Chan

The martial arts master stopped by to promote his movie CZ12, a.k.a. Chinese Zodiac.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Silverman & John C. Reilly

The Wreck-It Ralph stars reunited for a rowdy panel filled with jokes.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Sylvester Stallone & Arnold Schwarzenegger

The two icons made their first-ever Comic-Con appearance for the Expendables 2 panel.

PacificCoastNews.com
Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart

The couple arrived to the San Diego Convention Center separately.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

In the 2012 film Oz: The Great and Powerful, the That '70s Show actress played "The Witch" Theodora.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Tim Burton

The famed director teased his animated movie Frankenweenie.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Taylor Lautner & Robert Pattinson

The Breaking Dawn: Part 2 panel saw the foes become friends.

