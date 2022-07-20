Rihanna Steps Out to Support A$AP Rocky at 2022 Lollapalooza Set

It's only taken us about four, five seconds to love Rihanna's latest look.
A little more than two months after the singer welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky, the queen of fashion herself stepped out to attend the rapper's Lollapalooza set in Paris. For the July 16 show, Riri wore a long-sleeved Martine Rose track jacket, paired with what appeared to be black Adidas three-stripe leggings. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of black booties and tons of pearls.
It's the Grammy winner's second public outing since she and A$AP welcomed their first child in May of this year.
Before jet-setting to Lollapalooza last weekend, Rihanna's first public appearance since giving birth was when she accompanied the artist during a daytime outing in London. Their quick trip to the barber shop across the pond in early July was just hours before he hit the stage for the Wireless Festival.
As for any more details about the couple's baby boy, mum still remains the word. However, one thing we do know is that Rihanna is hoping their child inherits both her and her boyfriend's effortless sense of style eventually.
In fact, ahead of her baby's arrival, she joked to Vogue in April that if her child didn't like fashion—well, it will be considered an S.O.S.
"You just broke my heart," Rihanna said when asked about the possibility of their little one not being fashion-forward. "Yo! That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don't like fashion? What?? You've got me so nervous!"
However, something tells us she won't have a thing to worry about she's since leading the way.