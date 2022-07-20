Usher's Daughter Sovereign Has a Favorite Song of His & It's Absolutely Adorable

Watch : Would Usher Do a Verzuz Battle With Ne-Yo, Trey Songz or Chris Brown?

Out of his entire music catalog, there's one song that Usher's 19-month-old daughter, Sovereign Raymond loves more than the rest.

"Every, morning she requires that I put on my 'ABCs Are Moving You' by me and Sesame Street," the singer exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 20. And in addition to her "little hip move thing that she does," Usher shared that the almost 2-year-old may have inherited his powerful vocal chops.

"She's a screamer. I don't know if she's actually a singer yet, but she's a definite screamer," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker, adding that his 9-month-old son Sire Raymond has picked up his sister's habit, joking, "So, now he's screaming."

As for whether his little ones will ever join him onstage in the future—having previously done so with his eldest sons Usher Raymond V, 14, and Naviyd Raymond, 13— he said, "When Sovereign and Sire are of age, who knows. They might come out here and play around."