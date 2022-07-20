The Targaryen Family Is Divided in House of the Dragon Trailer

HBO gave fans a glimpse of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which will explain the Targaryen's fall from the Iron Throne.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 20, 2022 6:01 PMTags
TVTrailersGame Of ThronesCelebrities
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The House of the Dragon trailer is further proof that Daenerys Targaryen comes from a line of strong women.

In the trailer released July 20, the Targaryen family is challenged when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has to name his heir. He has two choices: His daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith). But as Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), the Master of Laws to King Viserys, says, "No queen has ever sat on the Iron Throne." 

Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is seemingly on Daemon's side, saying that he is the rightful heir as he's a man.

But King Viserys protests, telling his advisors, "I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter."

If he doesn't choose though, this could ignite a larger battle for the Iron Throne. As Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) foreshadows, "War is afoot."

And so begins the fight for power, with the trailer giving viewers a sneak peek of the bloody and fire-filled battles to come. 

photos
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: First Look

Showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal previously shared that the prequel series will span multiple decades to portray this complicated story, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones

The series will also feature some familiar settings, with the creators noting that they took the Iron Throne out of storage for filming. Of course, there are some differences, like an elaborate swath of bent swords. "It was real fun to build that," Sapochnik told Entertainment Weekly. "I've got to say, it's one of the most satisfying processes because there was no limit placed on how we did it. Rather, we designed it and then kind of worked backward."

Travel back to Westeros when House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

3

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

4

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

5

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande

Latest News

Married at First Sight's Briana & Vincent Expecting First Baby

Keke Palmer Rocks the Low-Rise Skirt Trend at the Nope Premiere

15 Under $15 Tank Tops Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About: J.Crew & More

Mike Trailer Examines the Highs & Lows of Mike Tyson's Life

Tom Brady Thanks Wife Gisele Bündchen for "Inspiring" Him in New Post

Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Teases Heartbreak in Season 10

Exclusive

Eva Longoria Proves 4-Year-Old Son Santiago Is Already a Budding Chef