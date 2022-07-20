The Targaryen Family Is Divided in House of the Dragon Trailer

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The House of the Dragon trailer is further proof that Daenerys Targaryen comes from a line of strong women.

In the trailer released July 20, the Targaryen family is challenged when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has to name his heir. He has two choices: His daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith). But as Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), the Master of Laws to King Viserys, says, "No queen has ever sat on the Iron Throne."

Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is seemingly on Daemon's side, saying that he is the rightful heir as he's a man.

But King Viserys protests, telling his advisors, "I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter."

If he doesn't choose though, this could ignite a larger battle for the Iron Throne. As Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) foreshadows, "War is afoot."

And so begins the fight for power, with the trailer giving viewers a sneak peek of the bloody and fire-filled battles to come.