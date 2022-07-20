The Targaryen Family Is Divided in House of the Dragon Trailer

The House of the Dragon trailer is further proof that Daenerys Targaryen comes from a line of strong women.
In the trailer released July 20, the Targaryen family is challenged when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has to name his heir. He has two choices: His daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith). But as Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), the Master of Laws to King Viserys, says, "No queen has ever sat on the Iron Throne."
Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is seemingly on Daemon's side, saying that he is the rightful heir as he's a man.
But King Viserys protests, telling his advisors, "I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter."
If he doesn't choose though, this could ignite a larger battle for the Iron Throne. As Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) foreshadows, "War is afoot."
And so begins the fight for power, with the trailer giving viewers a sneak peek of the bloody and fire-filled battles to come.
Showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal previously shared that the prequel series will span multiple decades to portray this complicated story, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
The series will also feature some familiar settings, with the creators noting that they took the Iron Throne out of storage for filming. Of course, there are some differences, like an elaborate swath of bent swords. "It was real fun to build that," Sapochnik told Entertainment Weekly. "I've got to say, it's one of the most satisfying processes because there was no limit placed on how we did it. Rather, we designed it and then kind of worked backward."
Travel back to Westeros when House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.