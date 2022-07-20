Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Send Love to Young Marvel Fan Recovering From Heart Surgery

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor DIET PLAN

The Avengers have all assembled for one extra special cause.

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds have taken to social media to share their support for a young Marvel fan named Seb who recently underwent open heart surgery.

It all started on July 12, when Ivan Hollingsworth asked Twitter to help him contact the Earth's Mightiest Heroes to ask for their well-wishes as his son recovers from his recent operation.

"So here's a challenge Twitter-Sphere… How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?" he tweeted. "Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave! Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who's up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb."

His message soon caught the attention of one Dr. Bruce Banner. "I think we have some competition for the strongest Avenger, @chrishemsworth," Mark wrote. "Get well soon, Seb!"