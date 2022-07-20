Kyle Richards "Would Give Anything" for This RHOBH Alum to Return

Watch : Kyle Richards Responds to Viral RHOBH Backlash

Could a previous diamond holder be making her way back onto The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It's not likely, but that doesn't mean Kyle Richards can't dream. As the OG cast member revealed during a recent interview, she'd love nothing more than to see the return of Teddi Mellencamp.

"Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife," Kyle told Daily Mail Australia on July 20. "I think if she came back she'd be more comfortable just being more herself and she'd be amazing.

One of Teddi's strong suits is her ability to "analyze every single person," she added. "She's so great at it. And it's just so funny how we all turn to her to give us her input."

Teddi starred on RHOBH from seasons eight to ten, though she's since returned to make the occasional guest appearance as she remains good friends with Kyle and other cast members like Dorit Kemsley.