How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Handled First Days of Filming With Ex James Kennedy

Watch : "Vanderpump's" Raquel MOVES OUT After Breakup With James

Get ready to see a whole "new vibe" from Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently started filming season 10 of the hit Bravo series following her breakup from co-star James Kennedy. While working with your former fiancé would be awkward for most, Raquel says she and James are taking the high road.

"We're being cordial," Raquel exclusively told E! News at the Schwartz & Sandy's opening party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on July 19. "I haven't seen James since we broke up basically so last week was a new kind of situation to be in. But so far so good. I think we just want the best for each other and supporting each other in that way."

Raquel admitted she spent time "mentally preparing" to be around James this summer. She added of their reunion on camera, "I saw him at SUR for the first time so I was working and just trying to stay focused on my tables and not think too much about him, because why work yourself up like that?"