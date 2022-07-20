See Steph Curry's Slam Dunk Tribute to Daughter Riley on Her 10th Birthday

Time to have a ball.
Steph Curry recently celebrated his and Ayesha Curry's oldest daughter, Riley Curry, turning 10 years old—and in her honor, the NBA star shared a sweet tribute dedicated to the special occasion. "July 19, 2012," he captioned an Instagram photo featuring Riley. "10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please….We love you."
And as a special shoutout to an unforgettable moment in time, the Golden State Warriors star added, "Wayyyyy up, she feels blessed!"
Just in case you you need a refresher: Riley first stole the spotlight at one of her dad's post-game press conferences at just 2 years old in 2015. While Steph answered questions that were all about the game, little Riley (who was seated at the table) clearly had other things in mind—which included her singing her rendition of Drake and Big Sean's song, "Blessings."
Cue the cutest "wayyyyy up, I feel blessed" notes heard around the world.
And although that viral moment feels like just yesterday, fast-forward six years later—and Riley served up yet another adorable moment in 2021.
As Ayesha revealed on Instagram, the couple's oldest child served as the officiant for her parents' vow renewal ceremony in 2021. (Of course, the Curry family celebration wasn't complete without special roles for kids Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.)
Noting that their "big girl" was at the helm, Ayesha added that both "Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard."
They grow up so fast.