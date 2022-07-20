Why Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Divorce Was the "Best" Yet "Scariest Decision" She's Ever Made

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari is living life with no regrets.

The Laguna Beach alum recently shared that although she is "sick" of talking about her divorce from Jay Cutler, the split served as a critical moment in her life.

"It was not a decision that I made overnight, obviously," Kristin shared in a July 20 interview with the She Pivots podcast. "I really sat on it for a long time. It was the scariest decision I've ever made, but it's been the best decision I've ever made for myself––and that's not to say that it hasn't been really hard the last few years."

Though Kristin—who shares sons Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with Jay—said that she is "really happy" with ending her marriage to the NFL star in April 2020, she still feels "sad" about her family breaking up.

"When you create a family with someone, it's sad to not have that anymore," the Uncommon James founder continued.