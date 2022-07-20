Get $76 Worth of Tarte’s Top-Selling Shape Tape Concealer for Just $30 Before This Deal Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want to be well-rested with clear, radiant skin, but that isn't always an option, unfortunately. And for those less-than-perfect skin days, you just need a great concealer in your makeup bag. The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is a beloved product that sells once every 12 seconds and it even has some famous fans. If you haven't tried the product yet, you're in luck because there's a major discount you can't miss.

Right now, you can get two full-size Tarte Shape Tape Concealers and a blending sponge for $30 at QVC. If you bought the concealers and the sponge individually, you'd spend $76. Of course, this is a great discount, but it's even better than you may have realized since all of these products are amazing multi-taskers.

Use the full-coverage concealer to brighten, mask dark circles, and hide blemishes and other perceived imperfections. You can get it in a lighter shade for some natural-looking highlights or you can go a shade or two darker to contour your complexion. This concealer delivers the coverage you need, all day long, plus it's super-hydrating. The sponge has multiple edges, replacing the function of several makeup tools.

If you're a loyal Tarte shopper, this is the deal for you. Or if you want to see what the fuss is all about, this deal is a budget-friendly option to try out something new.