Get $76 Worth of Tarte’s Top-Selling Shape Tape Concealer for Just $30 Before This Deal Sells Out

We all want to be well-rested with clear, radiant skin, but that isn't always an option, unfortunately. And for those less-than-perfect skin days, you just need a great concealer in your makeup bag. The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is a beloved product that sells once every 12 seconds and it even has some famous fans. If you haven't tried the product yet, you're in luck because there's a major discount you can't miss.
Right now, you can get two full-size Tarte Shape Tape Concealers and a blending sponge for $30 at QVC. If you bought the concealers and the sponge individually, you'd spend $76. Of course, this is a great discount, but it's even better than you may have realized since all of these products are amazing multi-taskers.
Use the full-coverage concealer to brighten, mask dark circles, and hide blemishes and other perceived imperfections. You can get it in a lighter shade for some natural-looking highlights or you can go a shade or two darker to contour your complexion. This concealer delivers the coverage you need, all day long, plus it's super-hydrating. The sponge has multiple edges, replacing the function of several makeup tools.
If you're a loyal Tarte shopper, this is the deal for you. Or if you want to see what the fuss is all about, this deal is a budget-friendly option to try out something new.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Duo with Sponge
This bundle includes two concealers in the shade of your choice and a blending sponge. You can use this to hide dark circles or you can get different shades to contour and highlight. Once you try this formula, you'll want to use this product as much as you can.
This sponge is basically multiple products in one.Use the narrowed, tapered size of the sponge to dab and blend your makeup. You can apply concealer with the larger, domed end of the sponge to apply concealer directly on your skin. When you get to the under-eye area, blend with the narrow side of the spong.
How do I use it: This creamy concealer is ideal for applying with the included quickie blending sponge. To cover and perfect, dot concealer directly over dark circles or other imperfections and use the narrow, tapered side of the sponge to dab and blend. To cover uneven skin tone, apply concealer directly onto skin and blend using the larger, domed end of the sponge. To offset the look of dark circles, trace concealer to the under-eye area and blend using the narrow side of the sponge.
If you need a little more convincing to shop, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Duo with Sponge Reviews
A longtime customer said, "I've been a fan for a few years. I will use this to conceal and as a foundation. My skin has good and bad days and when I need to even out my tone from redness, this works the best for me. This duo price was a no brainer. I was purchasing from a major makeup retailer...but as I've found with my Elemis moisturizer and other makeup, you can't beat QVC for price!"
A well-researched shopper said, I've tried them all- super expensive to drugstore and everything in between. Shape tape is the bomb! Covers beautifully without feeling like plaster. It doesn't settle in wrinkles. A ton of shades to choose from too. Definitely worth a try."
A fan of the concealer raved, "This is such a great product. The coverage is unbelievable. I have hereditary bags and this gives me such confidence. A little dab goes a long way."
Another person reviewed, "The only concealer I've used that isn't sticky and stiff. It cover dark areas cleanly without filling sticky substance in lines. And stays all day."
Someone else wrote, "All day, natural looking coverage. The best out there!"
"This product goes on so smooth and covers so well. It feels like luxury. Love the sponge, too. Buy it! You'll be glad," a shopper urged.
"I just love the coverage and also how it stays on my face-doesn't move into my wrinkles or into my pores. The range of color is fantastic," someone shared.
A QVC shopper said, "I'm 61 & hesitated to try this product. The offer of 2 w sponge and easy pay helped convince me. I'm so happy I did. Does not make creases or accentuate at all. It's great coverage for pores. Use around eyes & down onto cheeks, center of forehead, chin & under nose around lips."
