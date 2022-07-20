Watch Louis Tomlinson Shut Down Question About One Direction "Beef"

Watch : Liam Payne Hints at a Possible One Direction Reunion

Louis Tomlinson believes in going one direction—and that's moving forward.



The 30-year-old was recently asked to weigh in on the ongoing "beef" between his former One Direction bandmates. (ICYMI, Liam Payne caused a stir in June when he said there were "many reasons why he dislikes" Zayn Malik.) As for Louis' take on the situation?



"So, the fishing's begun already," he said during the July 20 appearance on the Australian series The Project. "I see what you're doing."



However, the "Two of Us" singer also made it clear that despite the present, he has fond recollections of performing alongside his bandmates during their six-year run. "I'm immensely proud, as I know Liam is…of those days, obviously," he responded. "It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories."



In fact, when Louis was asked if it's "annoying to have to answer retrospective questions," he clarified that he was "more than happy" to talk about his time in the band.