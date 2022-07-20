Alicia Silverstone Pays Tribute to "Bad B*tch" Cher on Clueless' 27th Anniversary

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

Could there be a better Clueless tribute? As if!

Alicia Silverstone paid homage to the 1995 film and her character Cher on the 27th anniversary of the movie's release July 19.

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born," the actress, 45, wrote alongside a video montage of some of Cher's iconic moments from the movie on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, Cher! #Clueless."

This isn't the first time Silverstone has paid tribute to Clueless on its anniversary. Last year, she recreated a scene from the film with a little help from her 11-year-old son Bear.

Inspired by the Jane Austen novel Emma (but set in Beverly Hills), the movie also featured Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and the late Brittany Murphy. And from the fabulous fashion to the unforgettable lines fans still quote today, the film became a hit.

You totally want to rewatch it now, right? No need to be totally buggin'.