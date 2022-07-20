Reese Witherspoon's Draper James 70% Off Deals: Shop the 40 Best Deals From the Best Sale of the Year

Look Legally Cute in these styles from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.

Reese WitherspoonANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is a fashion icon at all times, from the red carpet to her everyday style. Even when she's wearing a relaxed ensemble to run some errands, Reese nails a "put-together without even trying" look. If you want to channel Reese's casual, yet charming aesthetic, you need to check out her clothing line Draper James. The fashion brand has classic silhouettes and beautiful patterns with styles for the whole family in addition to home products.

Each style is cuter than the next, but if you want to shop and save a little money, Draper James' biggest sale of the year is here. You can save 70% during the Draper James Lucky You Event. Every single item is on sale with inclusive sizes ranging from 0 to 24.

Shop these deals before they sell out. 

Draper James Styles on Sale

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt & Shorts in Pink Magnolia

Who says that sweats can't be fashionable? Take your loungewear to the next level with these pink, floral pieces.

$74
$39
Sweatshirt
$65
$29
Shorts

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Zip Front Long Sleeve Sporty One Piece Swimsuit

Get UPF 50 protection from the sun and extra coverage in a long-sleeve swimsuit. It's made with LYCRA Xtra Life spandex, which the brand claims lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with ordinary spandex. A portion of every purchase from this collection supports Girls Inc. and its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

$105
$49
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Snap Neck Pullover

This pullover is super soft with a plush, fleece lining. This is just what you need for a cool summer night.

$70
$39
Draper James

DJ x Lands' End Short Sleeve Supima Polo

Double up on the pink with this two-tone gingham polo shirt.

$50
$29
Draper James

Drape Jamers Bobbie Sweatshirt & Sweat Shorts in Printed Hearts

Ditch your grey sweats for this set embroidered with cute, little red hearts. If you love this look, you can also get sweatpants or a dress in this same fabric.

$105
$39
Sweatshirt
$75
$29
Shorts
$105-$125
$29-$79
More Printed Hearts

Draper James Demi Train Case

This is the ideal all-in-one bag. It looks little, but it's actually the perfect size for all of your essentials. The Demi Train Case works for all dress codes from casual to dressed up. This bag is also available in black.

$99
$39
Red Bag
$99
$39
Black Bag

Draper James Bobbie Sweatpants in Pink Embroidered Viola

Step up your loungewear game with these cute pink sweats. The ruffled waistband is a fun twist, plus it's stretchy and comfortable. Complete the look with a matching sweatshirt.

$110
$39
Sweatpants
$110
$39
Sweatshirt

Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Pink Magnolia

Cute meets comfy in this floral dress. It has smocked sleeves and a tiered skirt. Style it with a denim jacket or you can even opt for a blazer to make this an office look.

$98
$49
Draper James

Draper James Tammy T-Shirt Dress in Pink Magnolia

If you can't get enough of that pink magnolia print, this midi dress is another cute wardrobe addition. 

$88
$49
Draper James

Draper James Sammi Shorts in Ditsy Daisy & Matching Top

The Sammi Shorts in Ditsy Daisy are short, sweet, and soft, yet polished at the same time. And, once again, there's an option to complete a matching set if you want to make your life a little easier

$75
$49
Shorts
$85
$49
Top

Draper James Faith Dress in Ditsy Daisy

If you love that two-piece set, this cute mini dress is available in that same print. 

$110
$49
Draper James

Draper James Tammy Midi T-Shirt Dress in Spring Ditsy Floral

A mid-length dress is a great addition to your summer wardrobe. Another great thing about this dress is that it's great to pack on your next trip. It doesn't wrinkle easily, which makes it a suitcase must-pack.

$98
$49
Draper James

Draper James Braided Ellie Sandals in Chambray

These braided chambray sandals are unique, yet they go with everything. Yep, an immediate "add to cart" option.

$95
$59
Draper James

Draper James Harper Sneakers in White Magnolia

Give your go-to white sneakers a break and add some fun to your aesthetic with this floral pair.

$125
$69
Draper James

Draper James Taylor Smocked Dress in Pink Gingham

Pink and red gingham form the perfect combination for a summer look.

$135
$79
Draper James

Draper James Bobbie Sweatshirt Dress in Pink Embroidered Viola

A sweatshirt dress is the ultimate laidback wardrobe choice. And, how much do you love the embroidery? 

$125
$79
Draper James

Draper James Bow Scrunchie in Gingham Seersucker

If you're a sucker for seersucker, you need this scrunchie bow in your life. It's the easiest way to elevate a messy bun or ponytail.

$12
$9
Draper James

Draper James Hoop Earrings with Flower Drop in Magnolia White

How darling are these magnolia hoop earrings?

$40
$19
Draper James

Draper James Knit Smocked Top in Spring Ditsy Floral

This floral top has chic puff sleeves. It looks great with your favorite white pants or a pair of jean shorts. Or you can go for the full-on matching look, with the coordinating shorts.
 

 

$85
$29
Top
$65
$29
Matching Shorts

Draper James Pull On Shorts & Knit Smocked Top in Spring Blooms

Pull on these shorts with the matching smocked top or another shirt you already have. These would look darling with a plain white t-shirt.

$65
$29
Shorts
$85
$29
Top

Draper James Terri Tie Back Top in Magnolia Eyelet

Go for a classic look with this simple eyelet peplum top. It has a floral print and it's a great everyday staple for the summer season. Just pair it with jeans or shorts and you're good to go.

$135
$49
Draper James

Draper James Reba Wrap Dress in Magnolia Eyelet

If you love that yellow floral print, you need to check out this brunch-ready mini dress.

$175
$89
Draper James

Draper James Taylor Smocked Dress in Strawberry Field

The Taylor Smocked Dress is incredibly flattering. It has a fit and flare silhouette with adorable bow accents at the straps.

 

$150
$99
Draper James

Draper James Strawberry Field Knot Headband

Instantly elevate your look with this darling knot headband from Draper James.

$35
$28
Draper James

Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress in Green Woodblock Floral

The Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress is the perfect ensemble for summer. It has an adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves, and a flowy fit that's easy for the warm weather.

 

$125
$89
Draper James

Draper James Bow Scarf Scrunchie in Strawberry Field

Step up your ponytail game with a chic scarf scrunchie.

$15
$12
Draper James

Draper James Flora Flat Sandals

These beautiful, comfy slides go with just about any outfit. They're so unique, yet so versatile at the same time. 

$95
$69
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids One Piece Ruffle Swimsuit

How cute is this girls' one-piece swimsuit? It's stylish and it has UPF 50 protection.

$48
$29
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids Swim Trunk

Here's another adorable kids' swimsuit with UPF 50 protection. A family matching moment is always an adorable idea.

$43
$29
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Mesh Zip Top Beach Tote

Carry your summer essentials in this mesh, beach tote.  It has zippered compartments and a genius change of shoes compartment at the bottom, which is ideal for storing sandy flip flops away from the rest of your stuff. There's also a front zip pocket for those essentials you need easy access to, like your keys and cell phone.

$68
$39
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Lands' End Sleeveless Polo

Make your plain white tops jealous with this gingham collar look.

$50
$28
Draper James

Draper James Kimberly Smocked Midi Dress in Orange Blossom

Orange you loving midi dresses for summer? This is a great look for so many warm weather occasions. 

$125
$79
Draper James

Draper James June Dress in Monstera Floral

Wear this for your next vacation or for when you just want that "on vacation" feeling.

$195
$99
Draper James

While you're shopping, Reese's The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston just collaborated with Vital Proteins to create a new product.

