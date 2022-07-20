Bridgerton Welcomes 3 New Cast Members to the Ton

Netflix confirmed filming is underway on Bridgerton season three, which will see the debut of actors Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 20, 2022 2:30 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Bridgerton is spicing things up with three new men.

Netflix announced Daniel FrancisSam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming, July 20. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Daniel is set to play Marcus Anderson, who is described by the streamer as "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others." 

As for Sam, he has the title of Lord Debling and is a genial man with "unusual interests," Netflix teases. "But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."

Lastly, there's Harry Dankworth, played by James. "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence," the streamer shares, "he more than makes up for with serious good looks."

Color us intrigued!

photos
Bridgerton Season 3: Everything to Know

In addition to unveiling the trio of new cast members, Netflix shared even more details about the coming season, which will center on Penelope and Colin: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney

But Netflix warns that Penelope's search for a suitable husband takes her attention away from Colin, who is starting to realize that he craves her attention. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," the season description reads. "But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

The new season will also see Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) continue to grow apart, especially since Eloise "has found a new friend in a very unlikely place," according to the streamer.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

3

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

On top of all of this, Penelope is still writing as Lady Whistledown, a task that grows increasingly difficult as the Ton takes notice of her search for a husband. What's a girl to do?

Seasons one and two of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

3

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

4

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

5

Brad Pitt Responds to Buzz Over Bullet Train Premiere Kilt

Latest News

Why Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Divorce Was the "Best" Decision

Exclusive

Get a Sneak Peek of The Jennifer Hudson Show

Blackpink's Jennie to Star in HBO's The Idol With The Weeknd

Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé Preview: Pat's Family Has Doubts About Thaís

Get $76 Worth of Tarte’s Top-Selling Shape Tape Concealer for Just $30

Watch Louis Tomlinson Shut Down Question About One Direction "Beef"

Bridgerton Season 3 Heats Up With New Eligible Bachelors