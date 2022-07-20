Bridgerton Welcomes 3 New Cast Members to the Ton

Bridgerton is spicing things up with three new men.
Netflix announced Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming, July 20. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
Daniel is set to play Marcus Anderson, who is described by the streamer as "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others."
As for Sam, he has the title of Lord Debling and is a genial man with "unusual interests," Netflix teases. "But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."
Lastly, there's Harry Dankworth, played by James. "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence," the streamer shares, "he more than makes up for with serious good looks."
Color us intrigued!
In addition to unveiling the trio of new cast members, Netflix shared even more details about the coming season, which will center on Penelope and Colin: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."
But Netflix warns that Penelope's search for a suitable husband takes her attention away from Colin, who is starting to realize that he craves her attention. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," the season description reads. "But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
The new season will also see Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) continue to grow apart, especially since Eloise "has found a new friend in a very unlikely place," according to the streamer.
On top of all of this, Penelope is still writing as Lady Whistledown, a task that grows increasingly difficult as the Ton takes notice of her search for a husband. What's a girl to do?
Seasons one and two of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.