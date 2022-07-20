Botched Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Have an Exciting Announcement

Watch : 8 RISKY Surgery Procedures on Botched

Botched docs Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif know how to leave viewers and patients in stitches.

In between performing life-altering surgeries, the pair always make time to poke fun at one another. And thankfully, they're going to continue doing so, as E!'s Botched has been renewed for an eighth season.

Drs. Dubrow and Nassif made the announcement themselves on their respective social media profiles. Both were donning scrubs and hard at work, but naturally, they took the time to squeeze in a jab or two at the other's expense.

As Dr. Dubrow told his followers, "To those of you who think I give Paul too much of a hard time, I want to apologize...to no one ever!"

Dr. Nassif, meanwhile, hit his Botched co-star where it hurt: his looks. "We're gonna have great new patients, incredible surgeries," he said, "and a lot more bromance with of course me, the better looking one out of the two."