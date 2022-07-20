Proof Landon Barker's Baseball Outing With Charli D'Amelio's Family Was a Home Run

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Forget stealing home. Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio are stealing each other's hearts.

The musician and the TikToker, both 18, attended the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles July 19. Joined by her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, as well as by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Charli and Landon watched the American League beat the National League with a final score of three to two.

While it's unclear which team they were rooting for, one thing is for sure: Landon and Charli are fans of each other. So much so, in fact, that the social media star later posted a photo of Travis Barker's son wearing a "Charli Fan" T-shirt with hearts.

The day before the game, Charli and Landon attended Michael's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House. And they weren't the only stars in attendance. Travis Scott, Kesha, J Balvin, Alyssa Milano, Winnie Harlow, Rachel Lindsay, James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr. and Offset were also among the celebrity guests.