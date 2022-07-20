A Harry Styles College Course Is Coming: All the Golden Details

"My dream would be to have Harry show up to class (or just Zoom)—but I understand how busy he is," Valencia noted. "The one thing I would want Harry to know is that this class doesn't focus on his personal life, only his art and the things he puts out there."



For scholars that simply adore this idea—time will be of the essence since as Valencia explained, each class will cap at 20 students.



Safe to say that school will no longer be as it was.

(NBC and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)