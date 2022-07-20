Priyanka Chopra Reveals Plans to Work on Movies and TV Shows With Husband Nick Jonas

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are not just husband and wife. The pair are also soon-to-be coworkers.

While fans have loved to watch Priyanka and Nick by each other sides on the red carpet—and even walking down the aisle—we just may get to see them next to one another onscreen. The actress revealed in a July 19 interview with Variety that she and Nick are working on a few projects in the acting world, saying, "We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

But the couple—who recently welcomed their first child together in January–aren't just looking to collaborate in the acting space. Nick and Priyanka have teamed up in the fashion industry, too, by becoming partners in the U.K.-based sportswear brand Perfect Moment.

Priyanka explained to Variety that after purchasing clothing from the brand, she and Nick met the owners of Perfect Moment, Jane and Max Gottschalk. Once they all crossed paths, she and Nick decided to invest in the company.