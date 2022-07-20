Euphoria’s Javon Walton Is Now Modeling for Travis Scott

Euphoria breakout star Javon Walton found his next gig after being shot on the HBO drama. See him co-star with Travis Scott in a new video for the rapper's Air Jordans sneaker collab.

Ashtray is back from the dead and living the high life! 

Actor Javon Walton has found his next gig after his Euphoria character was shot by police on the season finale, which aired on HBO back in February. Now, he can add modeling to his list of accomplishments.

On July 18, Javon made his debut as a new face of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low shoe collab.

"Don't get caught in the new lows," read a caption for the fashion campaign. "Wanna we gotta talk about this." 

The post features moody shots of Javon, 15, holding up his laces and showing off his new kicks while peddling off on a bike. Jordan and the Utopia artist's Cactus Jack brand also debuted a short film called "Don't Get Caught," starring Javon, which you can watch here

In the retro-style video, Travis' home transforms into a McDonald's that hands out the coveted sneaker. Javon then takes on the role of the big boss Mr. Cactus Jack, discovering a cassette tape in his office that sets the tone for a day of shooting hoops and playing with the neighbor kids. Eventually, the kids are busted as Travis drives by his home, which they've taken over with their fantasy. 

See Zendaya and All the Euphoria Stars Reunite on Red Carpet

And while fans will have to wait to find out Ashtray's true fate on season three of Euphoria, fans in the comment section were delighted to see Fez's little sidekick revived for now. "ASHTRAY????" one fan wrote, while another referred to his final scene by writing, "Dam ashh why didnt u just open the door." 

Nike

The real question: Does this mean Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner are major Euphoria fans?

See Javon's model pose above and get more Euphoria news here.

