Ciara and Kim Kardashian Prove Their Friendship Is Still Going Strong in New Video

Ciara and Kim Kardashian jumped into action for their latest reunion.

The "I Bet" singer took to Instagram on July 19 with a video montage of celebs lip-singing her new song "JUMP." Those in the project included Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Natalia and Vanessa Bryant, J Balvin, La La Anthony, Latto and Kim—proving that Ciara and Kim's decades-long friendship is alive and well. Check out the iconic lip-sync video here.

With all this star-power in one post, it's no surprise fans jumped to the comment section to show some praise. One user wrote, "I love the support it's amazing." Meanwhile, another user added, "Love this!!!"

Kim re-shared the epic moment on her Twitter with the caption, "It's a party let's go!! @ciara."

Ciara and Kim have had a long-standing friendship for years. Since meeting one another, the two icons have both become moms—and their kids North West and Future Zahir have become close pals, too. In fact, Ciara has said Kim was there to give baby advice when she was pregnant with Future Jr.