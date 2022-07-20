Pregnant Heather Rae Young Praises "Hero" Tarek El Moussa for Taking Action During Flight Altercation

Heather Rae Young shouted out her husband Tarek El Moussa after he did something "very heroic" when they were faced with an altercation on their plane. Learn about what went down.

Tarek El Moussa: real estate investor, television personality and in-flight hero.

Heather Rae Young took to her Instagram Stories to show some love for her husband after he was a "hero" while they were traveling.

On July 18, the Selling Sunset star shared a selfie video with Tarek at a hotel after enduring a long day at the airport. She wrote alongside the clip, "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked & physically got in flight attendants & pilots faces."

As for what exactly went down? Heather explained that she would share the "big story" tomorrow. But the alleged altercation on the plane wasn't the only hiccup they endured during what she described as "the longest day ever."

As seen in Tarek's Instagram Stories, their flight was delayed nine hours. During their multi-hour wait, Tarek told fans that it was "mayhem" at the airport with "alarms going off," multiple gate changes and a "fist fight." Eventually the duo, who are expecting their first child together, made it onto the plane—but as viewers later learned, it wouldn't be for long.

Tarek explained in his Instagram Stories, "Alright, you guys aren't gonna believe this but pilot timed out [and] we had to get off the plane. We're still in New York City. We're at baggage claim and we're gonna do this all over again tomorrow."

According to The Independent, the term "timed out" refers to laws that regulate how long a pilot can work within a certain time period. Pilots are required to have at least 10 hours of time to sleep between flights, per the outlet.

After enduring these many road bumps, Tarek and Heather headed to a hotel to get some much needed rest—and in Tarek's case, to get a social media shoutout from Heather as well.

