LeAnn Rimes Reflects on "Dark" Time Period Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

LeAnn Rimes is ready to look back on her mental health journey over the past decade.

In a new interview, the singer discussed how having risen to fame at the young age of 13 affected her in the future.

"Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness," she said in a July 15 interview with Insider,"I think it was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it."

In 2012, LeAnn made the decision to seek professional help and checked into a treatment center the day after her 30th birthday, her publicist told E! News at the time.

"I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," she explained in her new interview. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was."