Nordstrom Rack's Limited-Time Home Sale: Score $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack dropped the prices of over 700 items and you find deals up to 80% off kitchen, beddings, decor and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 19, 2022 10:52 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Home
Ecomm, Nordstrom Rack Home SaleNordstrom Rack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

As it turns out, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't the only big sale happening right now! If you want to score some seriously good home deals, we've got a sale you don't want to miss.

Nordstrom Rack is holding an extra 20% off sale on select home styles, and everything you need from kitchen essentials to bed sheets are included in the sale. With the added 20% off discount, we found deals over 80% off!

If you know someone who's moving to a new place this summer, the Nordstrom Rack Home Sale has a ton of great gift options for housewarming gifts. For instance, there's this 2-piece jewelry dish set from Kate Spade that's originally $40 but on sale now for $9. You can also get this $350 Viking knife set for just $80, and it even comes complete with a case!

The sale is happening from now until July 21, so that only gives you a couple of days to shop. If you need some ideas on what's worth getting, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.

read
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals: Save Big on Exclusive Candle Sets From Jo Malone, Diptyque & More

Viking 8-Piece Steak Knife Set

Looking for a good housewarming gift? We've got an idea right here! You can score this $350 Viking steak knife set for just $80. The set comes with eight high carbon, German stainless steel steak knives packaged neatly in a rubberwood case. It's ready to be gifted!

$350
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Sweet Talk Wonder, Wander Dish Set

Place jewelry and other trinkets onto these cute Kate Spade dishes. They're originally $40, but you can get the set for just $9.

$40
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

Modern Threads Cable Knit Throw

This gorgeous cable knit throw by Modern Threads comes in four colors. It's cozy, cute and on sale now for less than $50. Considering the original price is nearly $180, you're scoring a huge discount.

$179
$48
Nordstrom Rack

BergHOFF 2-Piece Enamel on Cast Iron Set, Blue

Just one BergHOFF pan at other well-known home and kitchen stores will set you back around $130. To get this two-piece set of cast iron pans for just $72 is an incredible deal.

$285
$72
Nordstrom Rack

Homespun Solid Sheet 4-Piece Set

It's a great time to buy new sheets. Right now, you can get a queen sized sheet set from Homespun for as low as $15! There are six colors to choose from, but the snow option will score you the best deal.

$80
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Soho Metal Plant Stand

This sleek metal plant stand is originally $123 but is on sale today for $36. It's the chicest way to hold your plants, and that sale price is pretty affordable!

$123
$36
Nordstrom Rack

TZUMI Color Galaxy Light Projector

Nordstrom Rack shoppers can't get enough of the TZUMI Color Galaxy Light Projector. It offers three light modes: laser, pattern light and ocean wave. It creates a pretty starry atmosphere, which makes it a perfect option for a night light. In fact one reviewer wrote, "I love how clearly it looks like a vibrant galaxy, perfect for kids at nighttime was easy to turn on and off and the whole family loves it."

$50
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Sorbus Bathroom Tower Shelf with Hamper - Black

Keep your bathroom neat and organized with this bathroom tower shelf with hamper. The color is versatile, making it perfect for any bathroom. Best part is, it's on sale now for $36. 

$60
$36
Nordstrom Rack

Deny Designs Avenie Retro Summer Sweet Sunset Floor Pillow

Add a touch of summer to your living room with this retro-inspired sunset floor pillow. It was designed to be overstuffed for extra comfort and the dimensions are 26" x 26" x 7". You can add it to your home today for $43.

$79
$43
Nordstrom Rack

Ridel Ti Amo Red Wine Glasses - Set of 4

If you're in the market for new wine glasses, you can get this set of four for $14 today. That's over 80% off the original price.

$80
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Sorbus Macrame Hanging Hammock Chair

Take a nice relaxing break outside in this boho-cool macrame hanging hammock chair. It's originally $215 but you can get it on sale today for $115.

$215
$115
Nordstrom Rack

14-inch Olive Branch in Ceramic Pot

Artificial plants are a great way to brighten up your living space. Plus, they require the minimal amount of effort! During the Nordstrom Rack home sale, you can get this 14-inch olive brand in pot for $32.

$50
$32
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out our picks for home, beauty and fashion at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

4

Finished Love Is Blind? Get Ready for Love Island USA

5

Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman

Latest News

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

Heather Rae Young Praises "Hero" Tarek El Moussa During Flight Issue

LeAnn Rimes Reflects on "Dark" Time Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

Joey King Debuts Dramatic Pink Hair at Bullet Train Premiere

Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Get $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

Exclusive

Where Khloe Kardashian Stands With Her Private Equity Investor Date

Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Pic Despite Mom-Shamers