RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider Details Her "Active Recovery" From Eating Disorder

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Jackie Goldschneider is opening up about her road to recovery from an 18-year-long eating disorder.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has detailed her experience on the Bravo reality TV series, spoke with E! News about her journey to healing and helping others by sharing her story. Although Jackie has made great strides, she wants her fans to know that she "would not call myself recovered yet."

"It's been about a full year that I've been in active recovery," she told E! News. "My relationship with food is so much better, but not nearly where I need it to be."

The Bravolebrity explained that while she eats almost everything now, with minor exceptions like fried food and cream sauce, she still has "rules that make me feel secure and safe when I'm eating."

"Both my therapist and nutritionist always say to me," she continued, "'It's amazing that you're eating all these things and it's great that you're eating so much more and that they're real foods, but we want to get you to a place where you're not thinking about rules when you're eating them and you're really eating intuitively.'"