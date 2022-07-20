90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Patrick's Family Questions His Future With Thaís

Is Thaís really ready to marry Patrick?
In this exclusive look at the July 24 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick's loved ones ask Thaís about her plans for the future, especially as her father, who is in Brazil, does not like that she's in the States.
Though Patrick's mother tries to assure Thaís that she can prioritize her relationship with Patrick over her family, the 25-year-old Brazilian still appears uncertain about her future, leaving Patrick's loved ones concerned. Patrick's sister bluntly chimes in, "You don't want to be here. You're only here because of him. You seem like you'd rather be in Brazil, is how I'm taking it."
As Thaís offers up little to shut down this theory, the sister asks point blank, "You sure you want to live here?"
Thaís' answer? "No, I'm not sure."
Hey, at least she's honest.
Understandably, this admission leaves Patrick's family further concerned, with his mother noting, "Patrick's not gonna move to Brazil permanently, so, you have a hard decision to make."
At this point, Patrick is asked to weigh in on the situation, but he remains silent. The conversation stalls (for now), as Patrick's mother needs to leave due to a depleted oxygen tank.
However, before heading out, she informs the 90 Day Fiancé camera crew, "I don't think they're ready to get married. And I think she, deep down, doesn't want to marry Patrick. I think she's just doing it 'cause she doesn't want to make things bad by not doing it."
She's especially worried since Patrick has been married before. "I've been married four times myself," she adds. "One time, two time, three times the charm? No, go four. And Patrick I think, unfortunately, he's taken after his mother."
New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air Sundays on TLC.