90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Patrick's Family Questions His Future With Thaís

Watch : Thais Isn't Sure She Wants to be in the United States

Is Thaís really ready to marry Patrick?

In this exclusive look at the July 24 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick's loved ones ask Thaís about her plans for the future, especially as her father, who is in Brazil, does not like that she's in the States.

Though Patrick's mother tries to assure Thaís that she can prioritize her relationship with Patrick over her family, the 25-year-old Brazilian still appears uncertain about her future, leaving Patrick's loved ones concerned. Patrick's sister bluntly chimes in, "You don't want to be here. You're only here because of him. You seem like you'd rather be in Brazil, is how I'm taking it."

As Thaís offers up little to shut down this theory, the sister asks point blank, "You sure you want to live here?"

Thaís' answer? "No, I'm not sure."

Hey, at least she's honest.

Understandably, this admission leaves Patrick's family further concerned, with his mother noting, "Patrick's not gonna move to Brazil permanently, so, you have a hard decision to make."