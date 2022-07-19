Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dating Life Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Watch : Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News

Khloe Kardashian isn't rushing into a new romance.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Kardashians star is expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. However, the pair are strictly co-parents and not back together.

So, where is Khloe's head at relationship-wise? A source exclusivley tells E! News that Khloe's dating here and there but "it's not serious."

Back in June, E! News confirmed that Khloe was dating a private equity investor who she met through her sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. At the time, People reported that the "relationship is in its early stages."

It's true the Good American co-founder went out on a few dates with the investor, a second source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News. But don't assume things are full speed ahead, as the second insider notes that "she's been low-key and hasn't dated much lately."

Ultimately, the second source adds, "Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn't forcing anything."