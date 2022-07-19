Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dating Life Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloe Kardashian is on the market, but according to an inside source, “isn't forcing anything.” Learn about her “low-key” love life amid news of her second child on the way with Tristan Thompson.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 19, 2022 10:22 PMTags
ExclusivesKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News

Khloe Kardashian isn't rushing into a new romance.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Kardashians star is expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. However, the pair are strictly co-parents and not back together.

So, where is Khloe's head at relationship-wise? A source exclusivley tells E! News that Khloe's dating here and there but "it's not serious."

Back in June, E! News confirmed that Khloe was dating a private equity investor who she met through her sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. At the time, People reported that the "relationship is in its early stages."

It's true the Good American co-founder went out on a few dates with the investor, a second source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News. But don't assume things are full speed ahead, as the second insider notes that "she's been low-key and hasn't dated much lately."

Ultimately, the second source adds, "Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn't forcing anything."

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

On Tristan's side, the NBA player was photographed hand in hand with a mystery woman while out in Greece, as seen in photos and videos obtained by TMZ. Following this sighting, a fan page on Instagram shared footage of Tristan and the woman together. In the caption, the post noted, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

The fan page continued, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due."

And it appears Khloe approves of the message: She subtly gave her thoughts on the matter by giving the post a like.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

5

Adele and Rich Paul Soak Up the Sun While on Vacation in Italy

Latest News

Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Get $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dating Life Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Pic Despite Mom-Shamers

Ryan Gosling Showcases Major "Ken Engery" With Color-Blocking Look

Anya Taylor-Joy and Boyfriend Malcolm McRae Spark Wedding Speculation

See Quinta Brunson Transform Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Maralee Nichols Returns to IG After Khloe & Tristan Thompson Baby News