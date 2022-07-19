Why Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Photo Despite Being Mom-Shamed

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Kristin Cavallari isn't apologizing for getting cheeky on Instagram.

Last month, the mom-of-three nearly broke the Internet when she posted a racy photo of herself wearing a black bikini with thong bottoms near the ocean. But Kristin, 35, admitted she almost didn't post the sexy snap in fear of being mom shamed.

"I did sit on that photo for a few days," she explained on Not Skinny Not Fat podcast on July 19. "Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun's out,' people were gonna be like, ‘You're a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!'"

While she hesitated with her decision, the Laguna Beach alum decided, "F--k it, I'm gonna post it," because she has been working hard on getting into the best shape of her life.

"I've been working out with a trainer for four or five months," she explained. "He has me lifting very heavy weights. I've put on a lot of muscle weight, and I'm proud of that."

She added, "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it."