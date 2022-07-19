Why Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Photo Despite Being Mom-Shamed

After posting a sexy photo of herself online, Kristin Cavallari is ignoring the haters who criticized her for showing too much skin as a mom-of-three.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 19, 2022 10:13 PMTags
Kristin CavallariBikinisCelebrities
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Kristin Cavallari isn't apologizing for getting cheeky on Instagram.

Last month, the mom-of-three nearly broke the Internet when she posted a racy photo of herself wearing a black bikini with thong bottoms near the ocean. But Kristin, 35, admitted she almost didn't post the sexy snap in fear of being mom shamed.

"I did sit on that photo for a few days," she explained on Not Skinny Not Fat podcast on July 19. "Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun's out,' people were gonna be like, ‘You're a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!'"

While she hesitated with her decision, the Laguna Beach alum decided, "F--k it, I'm gonna post it," because she has been working hard on getting into the best shape of her life.

"I've been working out with a trainer for four or five months," she explained. "He has me lifting very heavy weights. I've put on a lot of muscle weight, and I'm proud of that."

She added, "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it." 

photos
Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments

Recalling how "thin" and "stressed out" she was back in the fall of 2019, Kristin acknowledged just how far she's come in her health and fitness journey. 

"It makes me proud," she said. "I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it's something to celebrate."

Instagram

On June 30, Kristin shared the famed bikini pic to Instagram, along with throwbacks of herself from a more stressed out time, saying she didn't "even recognize the girl in those other two photos.

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle," she continued in the post's caption. "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin." 

Despite the haters, Kristin—who shares Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with ex Jay Cutler—continues to brush off the negatively.  

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

"I don't really care because I'm confident in all of the decisions I make in my life, so someone's opinion of me doesn't really affect me," she shared on the NSNF podcast. "I have a couple ass photos on my Instagram over the years, but not many."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

5

See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Co-Stars

Latest News

Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dating Life Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Pic Despite Mom-Shamers

Ryan Gosling Showcases Major "Ken Engery" With Color-Blocking Look

Anya Taylor-Joy and Boyfriend Malcolm McRae Spark Wedding Speculation

See Quinta Brunson Transform Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Maralee Nichols Returns to IG After Khloe & Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman