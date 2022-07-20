The Jennifer Hudson Show Sneak Peek Has Us Ready to Get Up on Our Feet

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

Jennifer Hudson is our dreamgirl.

The EGOT winner is set to take over daytime television with her new syndicated talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show. As Jennifer says in an exclusive sneak peek, "It's go time, people!"

"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine," the orange-clad hostess says in the vibrant preview. "So let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other—all on my new show."

The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to debut Sept. 12—Jennifer's birthday—and will see the host sing, in addition to interview guests. What's more, Jennifer promised fans in the first promo, "You're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart and don't forget the fun—we're going to have a lot of fun."

Where do we sign up?