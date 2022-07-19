Did Anya Taylor-Joy Marry Boyfriend Malcolm McRae? Why They're Sparking Speculation

Has Anya Taylor-Joy found her (check)mate for life?
The Queen's Gambit star recently sparked rumors that she has married Malcolm McRae of the rock band More, when the two were photographed out in Sydney earlier this month. Anya sported a sparkling ring on that finger while taking a stroll around Paddington on July 9, as seen in pics obtained by E! News.
While in Australia, Anya is reportedly filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. The actress will play the titular character, taking over the role from Charlie Theron.
E! News has reached out to Anya and Malcom's reps on the potential wedding news but has not received a comment.
Anya, 26, has been has been linked to Malcolm, 28, since last year, making their romance Instagram official in October 2021. The musician was also on hand to support the actress during her first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live back in May.
The two first sparked engagement rumors last month after Anya was seen stepping out in Australia with some bling on her ring finger.
During a recent interview with British Vogue, Anya opened up about her special connection with Malcolm, gushing about how similar the two are.
"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she told the fashion magazine in its April 2022 cover story, adding that he "loved" her joke because "he's the same."
She continued, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."
Despite the London-based couple's recent long-distance relationship—thanks to Anya's busy filming schedule—the Peaky Blinders actress said she sees the bright side to the situation.
"It's kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have," she told British Vogue. "Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy."