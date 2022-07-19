Did Anya Taylor-Joy Marry Boyfriend Malcolm McRae? Why They're Sparking Speculation

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy's "101 Dalmatians"-Inspired Outfit

Has Anya Taylor-Joy found her (check)mate for life?

The Queen's Gambit star recently sparked rumors that she has married Malcolm McRae of the rock band More, when the two were photographed out in Sydney earlier this month. Anya sported a sparkling ring on that finger while taking a stroll around Paddington on July 9, as seen in pics obtained by E! News.

While in Australia, Anya is reportedly filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. The actress will play the titular character, taking over the role from Charlie Theron.

E! News has reached out to Anya and Malcom's reps on the potential wedding news but has not received a comment.

Anya, 26, has been has been linked to Malcolm, 28, since last year, making their romance Instagram official in October 2021. The musician was also on hand to support the actress during her first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live back in May.

The two first sparked engagement rumors last month after Anya was seen stepping out in Australia with some bling on her ring finger.