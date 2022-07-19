See Quinta Brunson Transform Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Quinta Brunson is ready to get weird.

The Abbott Elementary creator is the latest to join the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which Daniel Radcliffe as the musical comedy legend. Roku revealed Quinta will be playing Oprah Winfrey with a new image from the film, which shows the actress fully transformed into the iconic talk show host, down to her signature '80s hairdo.

Fully leaning into the film's period setting, Quinta's wearing burnt orange dress paired with a large belt, cinched at her waist. Besides her in the snap is the Harry Potter star wearing what looks like a necklace made of CD discs and an eccentric shirt.

Quinta shared the pic on Twitter, writing, "Let's get #weird."