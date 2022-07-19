See Quinta Brunson Transform Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Quinta Brunson is ready to get weird.
The Abbott Elementary creator is the latest to join the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which Daniel Radcliffe as the musical comedy legend. Roku revealed Quinta will be playing Oprah Winfrey with a new image from the film, which shows the actress fully transformed into the iconic talk show host, down to her signature '80s hairdo.
Fully leaning into the film's period setting, Quinta's wearing burnt orange dress paired with a large belt, cinched at her waist. Besides her in the snap is the Harry Potter star wearing what looks like a necklace made of CD discs and an eccentric shirt.
Quinta shared the pic on Twitter, writing, "Let's get #weird."
Roku announced in January that Daniel had been cast as the now-62-year-old Yankovic in the Roku Original biopic, written by Alfred Yankovic and Eric Appel who will also direct the feature.
Following the announcement, the singer explained his reason for casting Daniel in a tweet.
"There are MANY reasons why I wanted to cast Daniel Radcliffe in my movie, but this is what really clinched the deal for me. (He's going to absolutely kill this,)" Weird Al wrote in January, alongside a video of the actor singing Tom Lehrer's 1959 song "The Elements" on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in 2010.
The biopic will follow Yankovic's life, from his "conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin" to making his dream of "changing the words to world-renowned songs come true," Roku said in its statement.
The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson.
No release date for the project has been announced.