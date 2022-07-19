Maralee Nichols Returns to Instagram After Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having Baby No. 2! | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Maralee Nichols is back on the ‘gram.

Maralee, who shares 7-month-old Theo Thompson with Tristan Thompson, last posted to her Instagram feed on June 5. Now, over a month later, the 31-year-old has returned to the social platform with a short post on motherhood—just days after news broke that Tristan and his ex Khloe Kardashian are expecting.

Maralee shared a snap of herself in blue jeans and a white top on July 18. She captioned the pic, "Theo's mom," paired with an emoji of hands forming a heart.

On July 13, sources confirmed to E! News that Tristan and Khloe are expecting their second child together via surrogate. Tristan also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe and 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

A source close to Khloe told E! News on July 13 that the little one "was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Maralee welcomed baby Theo in December 2021. Prior to Theo's birth, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, requesting that he pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses. In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that paternity test results revealed he is the father.