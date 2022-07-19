Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Holding Hands With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian doesn't seem too bothered by the latest development in Tristan Thompson's love life.
Just days after her multiple sources confirmed Khloe is expecting her second baby with Tristan via surrogate, the NBA player was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman during a night out in Greece, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.
Khloe, who is no longer romantically involved with Tristan, subtly weighed in on his Mediterranean outing by liking an Instagram post from a fan account this week.
The account posted video footage of Tristan with his potential new lady and captioned it, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."
The fan page also reiterated what a source close to The Kardashians star told E! News on July 13. As the insider told E! at the time, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."
That's why the fan page noted that, after all this time, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due."
Khloe gave that message her stamp of approval by double-tapping.
Her baby boy was conceived in November via surrogate, and the following month, Khloe learned that Maralee Nichols was suing Tristan over paternity for her son, who she named Theo. The basketball player later confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloe in a message on social media. The couple also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
While the Good American founder hasn't spoken out publicly about her child or her co-parenting relationship with Tristan, sister Kim Kardashian seemed to weigh in with some cryptic messages on July 18. She shared a quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags."
While fans were quick to assume she was referring to the drama with Tristan, it seems Khloe is keeping things amicable, according to her latest like.