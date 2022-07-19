Adele and Rich Paul Soak Up the Sun While on Vacation in Italy

Watch : Adele Sparks ENGAGEMENT Rumors at 2022 Brit Awards

Hello Italy, it's Adele.

The "Easy On Me" singer and her boyfriend Rich Paul have taken their love overseas for a romantic summer holiday. On July 18, the two were spotted enjoying a boat ride together with friends in Porto Cervo, an Italian seaside resort in northern Sardinia.

Adele and Rich have spent the last few days in Italy with a group of friends, an eyewitness tells E! News. While out yachting, "they looked like they had a great day," the witness says. "Adele was laughing and having a fun time."

For the sun-soaked outing, Rich opted for a colorful striped shirt, while Adele looked glamorous wearing a bold, teal-colored, patterned ensemble, accessorized with oversized shades and a collection of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Adele wearing multiple rings on that finger, reigniting longtime engagement rumors. However, she has been known to wear rings on her wedding finger before.

The eyewitness added, "She seemed to be in a great mood and very happy to be on vacation with Rich."

The Grammy winner—who has been dating the sports agent since last summer—first caused a commotion in February when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a noticeable sparkler on her left hand. Three days later, she played coy when asked about the piece of jewelry's significance on The Graham Norton Show.