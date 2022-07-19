Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Prove Bermuda Shorts Are Back, Baby

Say goodbye to your Daisy Dukes because Bermuda shorts are officially trendy again.
In recent months, the biggest stars in entertainment have all worn the classic knee-length bottoms, giving them an elevated and modern-day feel for the summertime.
Case in point? Meghan Markle stepped out in New York City with feminist icon Gloria Steinem on July 18 in a breezy summer look that featured tailored navy blue Bermuda shorts from Dior. The Duchess of Sussex cinched her waist with a tan Ralph Lauren belt, paired with a flowy white button-down, brown Manolo Blahnik pumps and a matching Cult Gaia clutch.
Meghan's wardrobe was reminiscent of Princess Diana's business casual attire. In fact, Prince Harry's late mother frequently rocked the shorts in the 1990s—most notably when she was vacationing in Florida in 1993 with her sons, Prince William and Harry, at Disney World. At the time, the style legend sported beige Bermuda shorts with a white T-shirt and brown belt.
Riverdale actress Camila Mendes has also showcased her unique style with the long shorts. Earlier this month, the CW star stepped out in New York City wearing gray pleated Bermudas with a sexy maroon cut-out top and black Prada shoes.
She rocked the same style of shorts a week later on July 10, but this time paired her sleek black bottoms with a pale pink button-down crop top with ruffles.
Gigi Hadid also made Bermudas look ultra-chic when she was spotted on an afternoon outing in the Big Apple on July 13. The supermodel styled the trendy look with an asymmetrical white top with sexy cutouts that revealed her lacy bra. Black sandals and a cream-colored bag tied her ensemble together.
It's only a matter of time before more stars and influencers start adding Bermudas to their wardrobe. After all, it's a timeless fashion piece that's been around since the 1920s!