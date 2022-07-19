The First Eviction of Big Brother Season 24 Has Been Moved Again

Watch : Julie Chen Moonves Addresses Big Brother Bullying Backlash

We hope you weren't looking forward to Friday's Big Brother eviction.

Unfortunately, the first eviction of season 24 has been pushed yet again, E! News has learned. As fans of the show well know, the eviction was originally slated for Big Brother's original Thursday night slot, but CBS News' coverage of the United States House's Jan. 6 committee hearings required that the competition series be pushed to another date.

Initially, the highly anticipated eviction was rescheduled for Friday night, ahead of the broadcast premiere of Blood & Treasure season two. However, CBS has since chosen to bump the eviction yet again, as the network announced a special two-hour episode for July 24 instead. So, while this news requires Big Brother fans to be patient, it isn't necessarily a bad update!

As for what's airing on July 22? The Blood & Treasure premiere will be sandwiched in between Blue Bloods repeats. Sounds like a typical Friday night to us.