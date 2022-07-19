The First Eviction of Big Brother Season 24 Has Been Moved Again

Viewers won't see the first eviction of Big Brother season 24 on Friday. Find out why here!

By Alyssa Ray Jul 19, 2022 8:10 PMTags
TVCBSCelebrities
Watch: Julie Chen Moonves Addresses Big Brother Bullying Backlash

We hope you weren't looking forward to Friday's Big Brother eviction.

Unfortunately, the first eviction of season 24 has been pushed yet again, E! News has learned. As fans of the show well know, the eviction was originally slated for Big Brother's original Thursday night slot, but CBS News' coverage of the United States House's Jan. 6 committee hearings required that the competition series be pushed to another date.

Initially, the highly anticipated eviction was rescheduled for Friday night, ahead of the broadcast premiere of Blood & Treasure season two. However, CBS has since chosen to bump the eviction yet again, as the network announced a special two-hour episode for July 24 instead. So, while this news requires Big Brother fans to be patient, it isn't necessarily a bad update!

As for what's airing on July 22? The Blood & Treasure premiere will be sandwiched in between Blue Bloods repeats. Sounds like a typical Friday night to us.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

While we wait for Sunday's special episode to premiere, let's revisit the season 24 cast. Keep reading for the cast bios and portraits:

CBS
Joseph Abdin

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Lakeworth, Fla.

Occupation: Lawyer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Ameerah Jones

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Joe Pooch Picciarelli

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Matthew Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Nicole Layog

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Palomar Agular

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kyle Capener

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

5

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

Latest News

Big Brother Season 24 Moves First Eviction Again

Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger "Farted" In Her Face

Kate Spade Summer Sale: Score Early Access Deals on Bags Up to 65% Off

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

Exclusive

Love Island USA's Singles Get Candid About Bedroom Fantasies

Exclusive

Check in to Peacock's The Resort With Chilling First-Look Pics

Ana de Armas Rivals Male Co-Stars in Sexy Suit at Netflix Premiere