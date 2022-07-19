Miriam Margolyes Says End of Days Co-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger "Farted in My Face" During Filming

Miriam Margolyes isn't looking back at her time working with Arnold Schwarzenegger fondly.
In a new interview, Margolyes got candid about her feelings towards the actor, who she worked with on the movie End of Days. Margolyes said she believes he's "a bit too full of himself," and claimed he "deliberately" farted in her face on the set of the 1999 film.
"I didn't care for him. He is a bit too full of himself and I don't care for him at all," Margolyes said on a July 18 episode of news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast. Describing the Terminator star as "actually quite rude," the Age of Innocence star recounted the alleged farting incident.
"He farted in my face," she said. "Now I fart, of course I do. But I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately right in my face."
It's a moment Margolyes will never forget and one she certainly hasn't moved on from.
"It was during the filming of End of Days in Los Angeles and I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me," she continued. "He had me in a position where I couldn't escape. Lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses but I haven't forgiven him for it."
E! News has reached out to a representative for Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger starred in End of Days as an ex-cop on a mission to stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he conceives the Antichrist with an innocent young woman (Robin Tunney) in the final hour of the millennium.
But Margolyes' qualms with Schwarzenegger are not just fart related. Referencing his his former position as Governor of California, she added, "He is a Republican, which I don't like."